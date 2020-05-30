Adventist Health St. Helena resumes elective surgeries and procedures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Adventist Health St. Helena announced it has resumed elective surgeries, including hip and knee replacement and heart procedures such as valve repair and gastrointestinal procedures.

“I am grateful for our team’s hard work to pull together all of the elements necessary to resume our services,” said Steven Herber, MD, Adventist Health St. Helena’s president.

“We have taken additional safety measures to protect patients, staff and visitors,” said Herber.

Adventist Health St. Helena said it has instituted policies and procedures aligned with state and national guidelines to protect patients and their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include enhancing disinfection procedures, screening everyone entering the hospital or clinics, requiring masks for both patients and associates and restricting all visitors except for one companion when necessary.

“We also have the ability to test patients and providers, and we have more than an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.”