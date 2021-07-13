After 40 years: a new day at Sunrise Montessori school

Dr. Maria Montessori developed the Montessori method in the early 1900s. According to the American Montessori Society, it is student-led and self-paced, guided and enriched by Montessori-trained teachers, peers and the environment. It is a child-centered method of education with children of different ages in the same classroom and teachers who encourage independence. Montessori NW defines it as a method of education that is based on hands-on learning, self-directed activity, and collaborative play.

“What might we do differently with the school?” asked Gribbins. “In the short term, it’s getting back to normal. We had several programs that were put on hold due to distancing. We want to reinstate those. Schools in general were impacted by COVID and shifted in the last year. There was a change in environment and enrollment in Napa Valley.”

“Sunrise has a great reputation and a solid foundation. We just need to get back to where we were. We had so many community events that had to be cancelled, such as a special fundraiser, educational and evening programs.”

Hutton added, “We have a strong sense of community that we will bring back safely.”

August 30 is the first day back to school and they say there are still openings in their primary programs that they’d like to see at full capacity.