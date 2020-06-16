After GitHub CEO backs Black Lives Matter, workers demand an end to ICE contract

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With protests over the police killing of George Floyd gripping the country, Microsoft's president said Thursday the company would refrain from selling facial recognition software to police, a victory for employees who demanded the company sever relationships with law enforcement agencies.

At Microsoft-owned GitHub, the parent company's concession only served to reinvigorate internal opposition to a controversial contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At the start of an all-staff Q&A session Thursday morning, GitHub's chief executive, Nat Friedman, spoke for around 30 minutes about what he called the "compounding crises" of the global pandemic, surging unemployment and civil unrest over police brutality.

Friedman said GitHub stands firmly with the Black Lives Matter movement and added that the company would look to support law enforcement reform, according to a transcript of the meeting reviewed by The Times.

After his opening remarks, Friedman took his first question from a presenter compiling employee submissions: "Can we reconsider GitHub's contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement agencies?"