Sometimes timing is everything.

Weeks before the Glass Fire, which started Sept. 27 last year, Sean McFadden had been negotiating with Pohan’s Upholstery owner Heidi Angell for the purchase of the long-time Calistoga business. The company was also looking for another spot.

McFadden, with a background in architecture and financing, is from the East Coast. He came out to Napa Valley for a short project and ended up staying for three years. When the Pohan’s purchase came up, he found “It’s something I really came to feel passionate about.”

The Glass Fire, however, destroyed the property, taking the shop, a few auxiliary buildings, and Angell’s home.

“That scenario changed the discussion a lot,” said McFadden.

With no space large enough available in Calistoga, he found a place for the shop at 520 California Blvd. in Napa.

“I really wanted to keep the whole team together and keep something in the Valley that is very well known, and people love,” he said. “Given over the past five years the Valley has been through so much, it was very important for me to keep that stability here.”

Angell­ — Pohan was her married name — started the business with a single upholstery project in a small room in her house on Silverado Trail. Her interest piqued, she took a class to improve her skills and found she was good at it. Friends gave her projects, chairs and other small pieces, and eventually she added a shop on the property with more storage and space. In 1980 she established the shop.

Over the years the business grew.

“We were never the cheapest game in town, but because of that there was a higher demand for quality, and a higher expectation of what kind of product we put out,” said Bobbi Enger, the shop’s long-time manager. “It’s evolved today to where we can pretty much build a rocket ship if we had to.”

Pohan’s clients range from Napa Valley and Bay Area resorts, to wineries, to private home owners, with projects ranging from cushions, drapes, and interiors that are created in a designer's head and implemented in a functional and beautiful way.

“Pohan’s did all the upholstery on the booths and banquet benches in the dining room and the pub. They've done multiple projects for us over the years and do an excellent job,” said Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery co-owner Michael Dunsford.

The Silverado Trail property is currently being cleaned up, with no immediate plans.

Speaking about the loss of the property is emotional for Enger.

“What exacerbates it even more is her mother, who lived on an adjacent property, lost her home as well. It was a devastating shock to all of us,” she said. “There was literally nothing left but a little bit of scrap metal and a chimney still standing. There was nothing left to salvage. There were a couple of projects in the works that was heartbreaking because I knew the history and sentimentality behind them.”

As of March, Angell and her mother were staying in a rental in Calistoga.

“I’m immensely impressed by her resiliency. I refer to Heidi as the German tank. She just keeps on going,” Enger said. “She’s made an impression on a lot of people. She has a reputation of being a very kind, warm-hearted soul. She’d give you the shirt off her back and doesn’t ask for anything in return. She’s sure taken this with grace.”

Also devastating is the destruction of projects Pohan’s created for Calistoga Ranch, which also burned down.

"Projects we loved and saw to fruition burned down, and it breaks my heart,” Enger said. “Every time we turn around there’s a client we know of that has a similar story. I think that the lost just kind of radiates throughout the Valley.”

McFadden has retained the entire 7-person team, including two seamstresses and two upholsterers. They are still collaborating, even though Bobbi is working remotely.

Most of the projects Pohan’s is taking on now, however, are due to smoke damage.

“To rebuild a lot of the homes, that’s something that’s going to take years,” McFadden said.

Fortuitously, neighboring businesses, including a metal fabrication shop, are complementary to the business.

“The team will be able to create some unique and amazing things,” McFadden said.

Growing up, he added, his mother and grandmother were quilters. His grandmother was also a fashion designer in the 1940s.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be owning an upholstery business,” McFadden said. “You never know where life is going to take you, and right now I’m at Pohan’s and it’s fantastic.”

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

