All in the ‘Family’: Gracia starts new Napa business with old roots

As one door closes another opens — or so the saying goes.
Family Medical is one of Napa’s newest businesses, but its roots in the community go back 67 years.
Back in 1952, a business named Family Drug opened on Old Sonoma Road at the Food City shopping center.
Originally owned by Mary Doud, in 1992, longtime staffer and pharmacist Tom Gracia took over the business.
After Gracia passed away, his son Joe took the lead, along with mother Roxann. In November 2019, the family decided to close the business.
In February, Joe Gracia and his wife Neanna opened Family Medical. It’s located at 592 Lincoln Ave., just east and across the street from Walmart.
While they are no longer filling prescriptions for medication, the business sells medical equipment and supplies, much like Family Drug did.
That includes lift chairs, power scooters, compression therapy garments, sports bracing/orthotics, walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, cushions, daily living aids, first aid, wound care bandaging supplies, therapeutic shoes and other supplies.
Equally important, during this COVID-19 outbreak the store also sells masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.
Joe Gracia said he never imagined his new business would open just weeks before the Napa County shelter-in-place order and amidst a global pandemic.
“Things got a little crazy,” right after the store officially launched. But, “We’re hanging in there,” he said.
With a sudden increase in demand for personal protective equipment, “We’re scrambling to find as much supplies as we can,” for customers, Gracia said.
His biggest challenge right now, “is getting the word out that we’re here,” while people are supposed to be staying home, said Gracia.
“There’s nothing we can do,” about the shelter-in-place order, he said. “All we can do is try and get in as many supplies as we can for people and fill that need.”
“We’ve been a part of the community since forever. Whatever we can do to help, that’s what we’re here for.”
Not surprisingly, there is one item Family Medical is selling like hotcakes – masks.
“As soon as we get them in,” they’re gone, Gracia said.
Gracia has a special face mask connection: his are made by a business called Mrs. Sew and Sew.
Run by MaryAnn Salinger of Calistoga, Gracia said the masks are triple-layered, comfortable and quite effective.
“She makes them as fast as she can,” said Gracia. “I’ve got a waiting list for people and doctor offices that need them.”
Besides that, he also donates some of the masks to the local homeless shelter and to others in need.
The masks are $5 each, said Gracia.
Because his business is on the “essential” list, Family Medical is permitted to remain open, but with only three people in the store at any one time. As part of that agreement, he’s posted social distancing indicators and “we wipe down the counters and door handles in between everyone coming in. We also offer curbside pick-up if you call ahead.”
Gracia said his customers include a mix of people including individual caregivers, people who have care homes, a fair number of the elderly, and “a number of people who are now taking care of their parents during this crisis.”
People that buy personal protective equipment like masks usually don’t just buy one item, he said. “They buy one for their family and one for their mom or dad, or someone in the high risk category who is not able to get out right now.”
Gracia said the thing he misses the most about Family Drug is the community.
“Every month you’d see the same people,” filling prescriptions. “You really got to be connected with everybody on a constant basis. That’s what I miss the most—the people and the families that we had connections with. There were children, grandparents, even great-grandparents that we got to know over the years. You really get to know people and their story and their family and be part of life’s experience with them.”
His plan for the next five years, besides getting through this COVID-19 epidemic, including reestablishing that connection with the community.
“We’re looking towards the future,” said Gracia. “We’re here and able to help in any way we can.”
Shoppers at Family Drug might have recalled Tom Gracia’s vintage and antique pharmacy equipment display and collection.
“We still have it,” said his son. Some of the collection is going to the Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy museum in Sacramento, he said.
“Some of it we will probably have in a little display case here,” in his new location.
