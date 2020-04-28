All in the ‘Family’: Gracia starts new Napa business with old roots

People that buy personal protective equipment like masks usually don’t just buy one item, he said. “They buy one for their family and one for their mom or dad, or someone in the high risk category who is not able to get out right now.”

Gracia said the thing he misses the most about Family Drug is the community.

“Every month you’d see the same people,” filling prescriptions. “You really got to be connected with everybody on a constant basis. That’s what I miss the most—the people and the families that we had connections with. There were children, grandparents, even great-grandparents that we got to know over the years. You really get to know people and their story and their family and be part of life’s experience with them.”

His plan for the next five years, besides getting through this COVID-19 epidemic, including reestablishing that connection with the community.

“We’re looking towards the future,” said Gracia. “We’re here and able to help in any way we can.”

Shoppers at Family Drug might have recalled Tom Gracia’s vintage and antique pharmacy equipment display and collection.