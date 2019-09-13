Law enforcement officers in American Canyon climbed to the top of participating Dunkin’ rooftops Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to bring attention to Special Olympics for the second annual Do Good with Dunkin’ event. Guests who donated any amount at a Dunkin’ location with a police officer on the roof received a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee on their next visit. Donations will benefit Special Olympics Northern California. The American Canyon Dunkin' is located at 410 Napa Junction Rd., #100.
Info: DunkinDonuts.com