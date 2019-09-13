{{featured_button_text}}
Law enforcement officers in American Canyon climbed to the top of the AmCan Dunkin’ rooftop to bring attention to Special Olympics.

Law enforcement officers in American Canyon climbed to the top of the AmCan Dunkin’ rooftop to bring attention to Special Olympics. 

 Submitted photo

Law enforcement officers in American Canyon climbed to the top of participating Dunkin’ rooftops Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to bring attention to Special Olympics for the second annual Do Good with Dunkin’ event. Guests who donated any amount at a Dunkin’ location with a police officer on the roof received a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee on their next visit. Donations will benefit Special Olympics Northern California. The American Canyon Dunkin' is located at 410 Napa Junction Rd., #100.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Info: DunkinDonuts.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags