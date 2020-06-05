AmCan seniors take honors at business plan competition

Seniors at American Canyon High School took to the virtual stage on Fri., May 29 while competing in the Napa Valley College Youth Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition.
One by one, five finalists presented their creative business plans to the judges. These graduating seniors are taught by Anna Eshoo, college and career readiness educator at American Canyon High School.
Nahomy Moraila tied for first place with her business, Cups and Mugs Coffee Company. In addition to her well-researched financials, Nahomy announced she will start the business with her own funds and a loan.
“As a Mexican American young lady, there are few to no women to look up to in the business industry,” said Nahomy. “You have made it possible for me to shine a light brighter for my future.”
Shelly Mejia tied for first place with her business, Little Leaves. Little Leaves will grow micro greens and sell to high quality restaurants and markets. Shelly has already designed her logo and printed business cards. Her location will be both in an outside greenhouse and in her basement “because micro greens can easily be grown inside or outside,” noted Mejia.
Clarissa Tolson presented her company, Vera Hair Care Products, Hair Accessories and COVID-19 Hair Products. Clarissa said when she was younger, she was bullied for her natural hair. So she designed her organic hair products for managing all hair types, any gender and any age. She won second place in the competition.
"I am so grateful to have had this experience because I now know that business is a career path I may want to pursue,” reported Clarissa.
Alexia Juarez presented her business, Double A’s Art Studio, and won runner up in the competition. Alexia said she based her business on her huge passion for art and helping others express themselves through it.
Daniela Solis was also runner up with Rancho Herencia Mobile Barber/Salon Shop. She declares herself a future Balayage hair painting specialist, certified barber, and licensed hair stylist.
The Napa Valley College Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) business plan competition provides students with an opportunity to explore entrepreneurship plus earn cash prizes, provided by the program sponsor Travis Credit Union.
“This is an amazing program,” said Kristofer Petnicki, community engagement officer with Travis Credit Union, Napa and Solano Counties.
“My favorite part in the process is the moment they get that spark in their eyes, and get excited about being a business owner,” said teacher Anna Eshoo. “I am very proud of my students and their accomplishments. They all worked hard and had a positive mindset which I believe equals success!”
“These high school seniors are tech-savvy, thoughtful, hard-working, confident, AND intelligent," said Charlie Monahan, associate dean of economic and workforce development at Napa Valley College.
Info: NVCYEP.ORG, cmonahan@napavalley.edu, 707 256-7254
