American Canyon seniors take honors at business plan competition

Seniors at American Canyon High School took to the virtual stage on May 29 while competing in the Napa Valley College Youth Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition.

One by one, five finalists presented their creative business plans to the judges. These graduating seniors are taught by Anna Eshoo, college and career readiness educator at American Canyon High School.

Nahomy Moraila tied for first place with her business Cups and Mugs Coffee Company. In addition to her well-researched financials, Nahomy announced she will start the business with her own funds and a loan.

“As a Mexican American young lady, there are few to no women to look up to in the business industry,” said Nahomy. “You have made it possible for me to shine a light brighter for my future.”

Shelly Mejia tied for first place with her business Little Leaves. Little Leaves will grow microgreens and sell to high-quality restaurants and markets. Shelly has already designed her logo and printed business cards. Her location will be both in an outside greenhouse and in her basement “because microgreens can easily be grown inside or outside,” she noted.