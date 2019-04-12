After months of development, planning and preparation, Renewable Properties, an investor and developer of small-scale utility and commercial solar energy projects throughout the U.S., hosted a ground breaking for construction on the American Canyon Solar Project.
The event was held April 5. The project is located at 2180 American Canyon Road.
According to a news release, the annual electricity generated from the project is enough to meet the consumption of 1,000 average U.S. homes per year.
That's equivalent to avoiding more than 5,700 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually which is similar to the volume of greenhouse gases emitted from 1,218 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year, said the release.
Renewable Properties developed the small-scale utility solar project that will supply Marin Clean Energy (MCE), California’s first Community Choice Aggregation Program with 3 megawatts of in-service area solar electricity.
The project is expected to begin delivery of clean, locally-produced electricity to MCE by July of this year through a 20-year power purchase agreement.
“We’re grateful to Renewable Properties not only for investing in clean, renewable solar energy but for partnering with the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay to provide experience and local green-collar job opportunities to Napa County residents,” said Dawn Weisz, CEO of MCE.
“By turning to sources like solar for Napa’s first feed-in tariff project, together we build a clean and secure energy future for California.”
A feed-in tariff is a program that's designed to encourage renewable energy development which then allows energy producers to sell energy back to the grid.
Located on approximately 21 acres, the American Canyon Solar Project will utilize horizontal single-axis tracking solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.
“Renewable Properties is pleased to partner with Marin Clean Energy to supply affordable, local, in-service area solar energy to its customers through the American Canyon Solar Project,” said Aaron Halimi, president of Renewable Properties.
“American Canyon Solar represents the first of multiple in-service area projects with MCE, and we look forward to working with them to make this and other projects a success. Climate change is a global problem that requires local solutions and we’re thrilled to see Napa County and MCE choose to be part of the solution.”
“We’re pleased with Renewable Properties’ choice to develop local solar here in Napa County,” said Brad Wagenknecht of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
“We’re hopeful that they’ll continue to develop additional well-sited solar projects within our community.”
Founded in 2017, Renewable Properties specializes in developing and investing in small-scale utility and commercial solar energy projects throughout the U.S., said the release.
MCE is California’s first Community Choice Aggregation Program, a not-for-profit, public agency that began service in 2010 with the goals of providing cleaner power at stable rates to its customers, reducing greenhouse emissions, and investing in targeted energy programs that support communities' energy needs, said the release.