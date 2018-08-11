Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Angwin Chevron station

The Angwin Chevron station is being remodeled. It's Angwin's only gas station. 

The Angwin Chevron station, which is operated by Pacific Union College, is undergoing an upgrade and remodel during the week of Aug. 6-10.

During the work, services will be limited, as certain parts of the station will need to be closed for refurbishment. Fuel will still be available 24 hours a day at Angwin’s only gas station, although some dispensers will be unavailable off and on.

According to Pacific Union College, which owns the property, Chevron recently held a contest for all of its stations, asking for plans which the station would follow if awarded a sum of money with which to improve their physical image. Pat Withers, manager of Angwin’s Chevron, decided to participate.

The Perennial Image Refresh Award came to the Angwin station in a lump sum of $13,000. This money will help pay for painting, new LED signs on the canopy, and brand-new center curbs, poles, and trash cans between the fuel dispensers.

“It was a very nice surprise,” Withers said. “Earlier this year Chevron gave us $500 to repair the curbs around the station that have been broken and damaged, so this has been a good year for improvements.”

The station plans to reopen with full services and a clean new look on Monday, Aug. 13.

