The Angwin Chevron station, which is operated by Pacific Union College, is undergoing an upgrade and remodel during the week of Aug. 6-10.
During the work, services will be limited, as certain parts of the station will need to be closed for refurbishment. Fuel will still be available 24 hours a day at Angwin’s only gas station, although some dispensers will be unavailable off and on.
According to Pacific Union College, which owns the property, Chevron recently held a contest for all of its stations, asking for plans which the station would follow if awarded a sum of money with which to improve their physical image. Pat Withers, manager of Angwin’s Chevron, decided to participate.
The Perennial Image Refresh Award came to the Angwin station in a lump sum of $13,000. This money will help pay for painting, new LED signs on the canopy, and brand-new center curbs, poles, and trash cans between the fuel dispensers.
“It was a very nice surprise,” Withers said. “Earlier this year Chevron gave us $500 to repair the curbs around the station that have been broken and damaged, so this has been a good year for improvements.”
The station plans to reopen with full services and a clean new look on Monday, Aug. 13.