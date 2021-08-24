Archer Napa GM: bitten by the hospitality bug

Unlike a lot of college freshmen, Michael Collins, the general manager at Archer Hotel Napa on First Street, had a pretty good idea of what he wanted to do when he started college in Northridge.

“I was a journalism and public relations major,” he said. “I didn’t know exactly where that would lead, but that was my interest.”

After his parents recommended that he find a part-time job, he began parking cars at the Ritz Carlton his freshman year.

That changed everything.

“Being in a hotel environment opened a whole new world for me,” Collins said. “I was working for a well-respected brand and realized that I could move anywhere working for a hotel. For a young, single guy who wanted to see the world, that’s attractive. Plus, I got bitten by the hospitality bug.”

Collins stayed with the Ritz throughout college. At age 22, he relocated to Naples, Florida, as the front office manager of a hotel.

And, true to his desire, he moved after that (a number of times, actually). From there, he went to Vail, Las Vegas, Cary (Raleigh), North Carolina, and then back to his hometown, Santa Monica.