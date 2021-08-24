Archer Napa GM Michael Collins bitten by the hospitality bug

Unlike a lot of college freshmen, Michael Collins, the general manager at Archer Hotel Napa on First Street, had a pretty good idea of what he wanted to do when he started college in Northridge.
“I was a journalism and public relations major,” he said. “I didn’t know exactly where that would lead, but that was my interest.”
After his parents recommended that he find a part-time job, he began parking cars at the Ritz Carlton his freshman year.
That changed everything.
“Being in a hotel environment opened a whole new world for me,” Collins said. “I was working for a well-respected brand and realized that I could move anywhere working for a hotel. For a young, single guy who wanted to see the world, that’s attractive. Plus, I got bitten by the hospitality bug.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Collins stayed with the Ritz throughout college. At age 22, he relocated to Naples, Florida, as the front office manager of a hotel.
And, true to his desire, he moved after that (a number of times, actually). From there, he went to Vail, Las Vegas, Cary (Raleigh), North Carolina, and then back to his hometown, Santa Monica.
Collins’ next move was to the Kenwood Inn & Spa in Sonoma, and he knew he was close to finding his long-term home. He was comfortable in his work, enjoyed the new landscape and had a good life in wine country. Then one evening, his fiancée, Marie, was driving on First Street in downtown Napa and saw a new construction project.
“Michael,” she said when she got home, “somebody’s building a hotel downtown.”
Curiosity got the best of him, and Collins Googled Archer Hotel. The more he saw, the more he liked. He sent an email to the president of LodgeWorks, the company that owns Archer.
“I got a response either that night or the next morning,” Collins said. “At the time, only a couple of steel beams were in the ground.”
He was hired in March 2016. “It was just me and the dirt,” he joked. Collins built his staff as the construction workers built the hotel, which opened in November 2017.
“It was a long construction process with various weather-related delays,” Collins said. “We finished the Rooftop about four months after we opened the hotel and, when everything was perfect, we opened the entire facility in April 2018.”
If you haven’t had a chance to visit Archer yet, you should — it’s gorgeous and thoughtfully designed. The stunning entryway is reminiscent of a wine cave, with a Napa stone wall and reclaimed barrel wood.
The curved black metal lattice “ceiling” is inspired by grape arbors throughout Napa’s wine country. The entry opens to a dramatic two-story, sky-lit atrium adorned by a crystal-clad grapevine chandelier.
It’s the heart of the hotel for arriving guests, the daily buzz of coming and going and our locals-favorite happy hour. A 20’ x 8’ 3D topographical map adorns one wall, providing a birds-eye perspective of the valley.
Collins added, “The 3D map is a favorite of visitors and locals. I’ve heard many times from our Napa neighbors that they’ve never seen the valley from this perspective with the AVAs, mountains, towns, lakes and thoroughfares. The detail is amazing.”
Archer Hotel includes Napa Valley’s only rooftop bar that boasts views of downtown Napa and the valley beyond. Locals found it as soon as it opened, and it’s become a favorite spot. Archer’s rooftop also features a shallow water deck surrounded by cabanas with stone fireplaces — a great space for guests or events.
“Archer” is the hotel’s visionary and consummate host. His identity is a bit mysterious, but Collins assures us that “his gracious heart for hosting is very real and inspires everything we do.”
Archer, and the hotel he created, appeals to Collins because of his commitment to the community.
“Many companies put profits first,” said Collins. “Years ago, I worked for a group that put guest experience and community relationships first, and profits became a natural extension of doing the right thing. That’s exactly how Archer views our mission, which made being here a no-brainer for me.”
Part of that is expressed in how they treat the staff, most of whom are locals.
“We want to help create a great quality of life, and it goes beyond our goal to be at the top of the market with wages and benefits,” he said.
During COVID, that meant furloughing the staff instead of laying them off, checking in regularly and working hard to bring them back as soon as possible. “We didn’t lose many team members and are now at 90% of where we hope to be.”
The Archer is located at 1230 1st St, Napa, 707-690-9800. Info: archerhotel.com/napa
Photos: Check out the Archer Napa Hotel and rooftop bar Sky & Vine
The Archer Napa Hotel
The Archer Napa Hotel
The Archer Napa Hotel
The Archer Napa Hotel
The Archer Napa Hotel
The Archer Napa Hotel
The Archer Napa Hotel
The Archer Napa Hotel
Napa county hotel visitors
Napa county hotel visitors
Napa county hotel visitors
Napa county hotel visitors
Napa County hotel visitors
Archer Napa UV light cleaner
Archer Napa UV light cleaner
A view of the Archer Napa hotel.
Archer Napa hotel
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com