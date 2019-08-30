An art gallery is set to move into downtown St. Helena’s Richie Block, which has been vacant since Goodman’s moved out in December 2015.
The gallery, opening in September, will exclusively feature the work of Simon Bull of Carmel. The gallery will occupy the entire space.
According to a press release from the St. Helena Masonic Temple Association, Bull is considered one of the top-selling artists in the U.S.
He served as the official artist of the 2002 U.S. Winter Olympics, the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., and boxer Muhammad Ali from 2007 until his death.
“The St. Helena Masonic Temple Association is honored and excited to have an artist of Simon’s international caliber and talent bring his business to our iconic building” said Hector Marroquin, president of the St. Helena Masonic Temple Association.
“This is a wonderful development for the downtown merchant district because of Mr. Bull’s reputation and commercial draw. Whether it’s the art of food, wine, or any other medium, the Napa Valley has become a true home for artistic expression. We sincerely welcome Simon, his family and staff to the St. Helena community.”
Bull secured a temporary or “pop-up” use permit from the city allowing him to stay in business for one year from the date the permit was issued on Aug. 21. After the year is up, Bull would need to apply for a permanent use permit.
Bull’s gallery is intended as a long-term tenant for the space, Marroquin said.
“Simon really wants to be here for the long term (as well as the temple board for that matter), but the pop-up process allowed everyone to move quickly so that we could get the space up and running sooner,” Marroquin said.
A native of Bedfordshire, England, Bull immigrated to the U.S. in 2003 and became a U.S. citizen in 2011.
He and his wife, Joanna, have been married for more than 40 years and have four children and five grandchildren.
His art can be viewed at bullart.com.