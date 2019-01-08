Ballroom dancing may look intimidating, but one of Napa’s newest dance studio promises to help its students become well-rounded, confident dancers.
The Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Napa, located at 929 Vallejo St., specializes in teaching ballroom, salsa, swing and more.
“Our typical student is usually looking for a place to be fit, active and social,” studio owner Cara Recine said.
Recine is also the owner of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Santa Rosa.
Most of the students at the Napa studio are adults age 35 to 75, Recine said. Youth programs and wedding dance classes are also offered. The studio teaches beginner- to advanced-level students.
The studio offers a combination of group classes, private lessons and social dance parties, which are excellent opportunities for students to practice their moves, Recine said.
These “practice parties” help students gain experience in a fun environment — giving them more confidence to possibly show off their dance skills outside of the studio.
No partner is needed to sign up for classes at Arthur Murray. The studio teaches singles and couples.
The first class is free for all new students, Recine said. During this free introductory private lesson, the instructor will guide the student through a few dances and assess the student’s learning style and level.
“This is the best way to start because that way you can check out the studio and then we can recommend the best classes and dances for you,” Recine said. “We customize all of our program options individually so you can learn at your own pace on your own schedule.”
The Napa studio employs eight dance instructors who have all been trained in the Arthur Murray teaching method, Recine said.
The studio opened its location on Vallejo Street last March. For about a year prior, Arthur Murray in Napa operated as a pop-up site at the local Napa Women’s Club on Franklin Street.
The Vallejo Street location was once home to a boat repair shop and storage facility and provides ample space for the new dance center. The studio includes an 1,800 square-foot dance floor in the main ballroom and a smaller space known as the junior ballroom.
The building also features panoramic doors and an outdoor stage, which Recine said they plan to use for hosting summer concerts and, of course, dancing.
The Arthur Murray teaching method has roots dating to 1912, when Arthur Murray, reportedly a shy teenager who learned to dance to gain self-confidence, began teaching classes in New York City.
Around 1939, Arthur Murray began franchising his teaching method. The company has since grown into a world-renowned dance studio organization with approximately 300 Arthur Murray franchised dance centers all over the world.
According to Recine, the most popular dance classes at the Napa studio are Bachata, salsa, waltz, foxtrot, wwing and tango.
“We teach tailored programs to meet your interests and busy schedules,” Recine said.
“Whether you want to learn a few dances on a social level or your dream is to become a competitive dancer, we can help you achieve your individual goals.”
For details, call 707-819-3024, or email napa@arthurmurraytime.com.