Astro’s Agility dog training seeks new home to beat the Napa heat

Astro’s Agility dog training is looking for new room to run.
The dog training business will close its gates at Valley Brook Equestrian Center in Napa July 14, and needs to find a new location, preferably indoors.
“While Astro’s school has enjoyed seven wonderful years at Valley Brook Equestrian Center, the school’s growth has necessitated taking the space back for their needs, forcing Astro’s to move on,” said a news release from owner Laura Dayton.
Astro’s, home to more than 100 Napa club members, is said to have the Bay Area’s only full-scale agility course. It also offers American Kennel Club (AKC) STAR Puppy training, Paws for Healing certification, AKC Canine Good Citizenship training and even trick training.
“Running dogs on an intense agility course during the summer heat is near impossible,” said Dayton, who has trained dogs in the sport for more than 25 years.
“This is like track and field, and the dogs are low to the ground and can’t do it when temps are in the 80s and 90s. I can’t afford to enclose an outdoor field, (so) what I would love to find is an old warehouse or barn.”
People are also reading…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The nonprofit offers a tax deduction for landlords, “and our solid following of volunteers guarantees small repairs and upgrades at any property it leases,” said Dayton.
Astro’s requires no utilities; it runs off a small generator for lights and brings in its own water for the dogs. They’ll even provide their own flooring or AstroTurf.
Leaving big paw prints
Astro’s leaves big paw prints after spending seven years at Valley Brook on El Centro Avenue.
Their Tuesday Nite Fun Runs have provided an outlet for amateur agility enthusiasts to run their dogs for fun and free admission for Napans to come and watch.
Junior champions range from Sarah Moritz, who has competed for three years, to their newest junior champion Olivia Mergardt, with her 9-month old puppy Bella. Ken Sjordal and his dog Phil have been competing for four years.
“We even have seats with our names on them.”
Emily Goweia with her Corgi Penny have been competing almost as long and the four are amongst the school’s fastest runners.
Jeanine Christofferson credits Astro’s with getting her through COVID, giving her a place to go with her poodle Long Tall Sally, and being able to talk to a group of friends outside her house.
Susan Jones, who got Rosebud as a pup and has been coming to Astro’s for three years, found her third Springer Spaniel a bit more than she could handle at her advanced age.
“Laura held my hand through every stage, we bought a pinch collar so she wouldn’t pull me over, and now I come with my daughter Val every Sunday. I don’t know what we’ll do without Astro’s.”
Astro’s is one of the only agility schools featuring all 20 obstacles in competition for AKC, North American Dog Agility Council (NADAC) and Canine Performance Events Inc (CPE) competitions in the greater Bay Area, leaving a big hole for anyone wanting to compete in the sport of agility, said the release.
Astro’s is also unique in providing a school that offers classes in AKC Canine Good Citizenship to socialize dogs with other dogs and people so their pets have good leash and people manners in public and at dog parks.
Astro’s is the only local school accredited to train dogs to be certified by Paws for Healing to go into hospice, hospitals, private-care homes, juvenile retention facilities and other incarceration facilities “to bring the joy of canine companionship to those who cannot otherwise experience it.”
Dayton said that in lieu of an enclosed facility, a partially shaded flat area of land — anywhere from 6,500 to 9,000 square feet — would suit Astro’s needs.
Astro's can be reached at astrosagility@gmail.com or 707-704-3863.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County Landmarks has released its annual list of "10 threatened treasures" in Napa County — structures with historic value that are in ne…
The Napa Valley Register offers an in-depth look at the big races on the June 2022 ballot.
The first-grade class Rebecca Lacau first met last August was unlike any she had taught in more than a decade at Willow Elementary School.
Plastic seems to be everywhere nowadays, and based on existing research on the greater San Francisco Bay, it is highly likely that the Napa Ri…
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz, younger brother of Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, resigned from the department in July 2021 during an…
Five years after the Napa City Council voted to end red-light camera traffic enforcement in Napa, the council unanimously supported a plan to …
A revised Napa County list of possible rural sites for apartments, condominiums or townhouses includes a small corner of Skyline Wilderness Pa…
What is Napa County doing as another wildfire season approaches?
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.
Napa Valley winery Heitz Cellar has filed a lawsuit against one of its cask suppliers, claiming the company sold them barrels that were faulty.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com