Arleen Gonzalez Soto Soto is the new owner of a landmark barber shop at Bel Aire Plaza.

Barber Shop of Napa Valley opened at Bel Aire nearly 60 years ago. Among 23 tenants operating in 1994, only Villa Corona and Barber Shop of Napa Valley, the tenant with the center’s smallest footprint, are still operating.

Montgomery Ward got replaced by Target, Ralphs made room for Whole Foods, while Trader Joe’s and Peet’s contributed their own cachet. Amid all the turnover, Barber Shop of Napa Valley quietly went about its haircutting business.

Gonzalez Soto Soto, the shop’s first female owner, has barbered there for the past four years. She bought the business last month from Rick Reiger who had owned it for a decade.

Owning this shop has been a dream of hers, said Gonzalez Soto Soto, who came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 6 months old. “It’s a piece of Napa history,” she said. “Some clients have been coming here since they were little boys coming with their dads.”

Reiger announced two years ago that he intended to retire and sell the shop. Only Gonzalez Soto Soto had a problem. Due to COVID, her barbering income had dropped. She didn’t have the money to make her dream happen. To accumulate capital, she became a trucker.

Once she got her Class A license, she began driving 18-wheelers, ranging as far south as Paso Robles and as far north as Ukiah, while still barbering part-time at Bel Aire Plaza.

Trucking, like barbering, is a male-dominated profession. Truckers would often gawk when they spotted her, just 5 feet tall, climbing down from a rig hauling 80,000 pounds, she said.

Her immigrant parents weren’t thrilled with her new vocation. “It was very hard at first. It’s a cultural thing,” she said.

While balancing two jobs, Gonzalez Soto Soto was a single parent with responsibilities for two children -- a daughter now turning 18 and a son, 7.

“It’s a balance,” she said. “Some days are easier than others, of course, but I have managed … even if I don’t get as many hours of sleep as I would like, but I believe that all good things come with sacrifice and hard work.”

By taking online classes at Napa Valley College, her daughter can watch her brother during the day while she’s hauling cargo such as wine. Because her driving day starts early, she can be home in time to make dinner and be a mom, she said.

Barbering and truck driving are dissimilar jobs, yet each nourishes an aspect of herself, Gonzalez Soto Soto said. “I get my people fix when I go to the barber shop. On the road, it’s kind of therapy to me. I get to see new places.”

Gonzalez Soto Soto has wanted to be a hair professional since she was a teenager. She got her cosmetology license before graduating from Napa High in 2004, then went to work in a succession of Napa beauty salons. When it turned out that scissor work was her strongest skill, she went to barber school in Vallejo and began barbering.

Cutting men’s hair is comparatively simple, Gonzalez Soto Soto said. Women have far more diverse coloring and style preferences, she said.

“Men want what they want,” she said. They often keep the same hairstyle for decades.

Gonzalez Soto Soto said she scores points with her male clients by remembering their names and lending a sympathetic ear as necessary.

“I hear, ‘I didn’t need a haircut, I need a friendly face,’” she said.

Gonzalez Soto Soto said she is proud of what she has achieved in life. “I am proud to say I’m an owner in Bel Aire Plaza,” she said.

She plans to spruce up the four-seat shop, while preserving the “family-friendly” atmosphere. Three veteran barbers are staying. “I love the crew I have,” she said.

Barber Shop of Napa Valley, located between Peet’s and Whole Foods, is open daily. Adult haircuts are $33. Info: 3662 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, 707-252-2887.

