Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate|Wine Country Group has opened a Browns Valley office. It is located at 3249 Browns Valley Road, near Browns Valley Market.
“Ever since I came upon Browns Valley some 20 years ago, I have loved it,” said Gerrett Snedaker, broker/partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate|Wine Country Group. “I said—if we can ever open an office in this neighborhood – it will be really special.”
“In Real Estate 101 you learn the key to real estate is ‘location, location, location.’ This office has all three of those,” said Randy Coffman, Snedaker’s partner and president of BHGRE|Wine Country Group. “We are pleased to have a home for our brokerage in this beautiful, unique community.”
Lori Boatright, Growth Catalyst for the BHGRE|Wine Country Group added: “Randy and Gerry are building a wonderful local brokerage based on core business values and a commitment to serve the customer. Many firms say that they are ‘focused on their agents’—BHGRE has that, and has an equally strong commitment to their customers.”
David Barker, long time Napa Valley real estate professional and former publisher of Distinctive Properties Magazine, will be one of the agents in the new Browns Valley location. He said: “My wife Jane and I raised our family in this area and have spent our past 31 years here. I’m excited to be able to serve our neighbors with their real estate needs from this vibrant location.” David will also continue his presence in the brokerage’s Up Valley office at 1316 Main St. in St. Helena.
“Since we established our location in St. Helena over 20 years ago, I have wanted to find a similar home in Napa. I’ve always had my eye on this office and now we are bringing it to fruition,” Snedaker added.
“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is, uniquely, a life-style brand,” said Coffman. “We feel really at home with the life style in the Browns Valley and the greater Napa area and look forward to helping others with their real estate transitions here.”
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate|Wine Country Group is a locally owned brokerage with seven offices and 140 real estate agents located strategically throughout Northern California’s Wine Country. They provide residential, commercial and vineyard and winery sales services along with property management services. They have a mortgage loan affiliation with Pinnacle Home Loans.
Info: 707-939-2082