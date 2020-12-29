Bikes boom

Searching for the silver lining among the COVID-19 chaos? Then, look to the bike trails of Napa Valley.
People young and old — entire families — have discovered a love of cycling. Bikes provide a simple way to get out of the house and stay fit. The hard part, however, is actually finding a bike.
Bicycles sales have boomed since the early weeks of the pandemic, as gyms, schools, and offices closed and people searched for new ways to exercise and keep restless kids entertained.
Most bikes are sold before they even enter the stores, and bicycle manufacturers are not providing clear timelines for future shipments.
At the Napa Valley Bike Shop on Pearl Street, the customers began pouring in by early April.
“Two words: Absolute insanity,” store manager Noah Myers said. “I’ve never seen the bike industry so busy … it just exploded.”
The Hub on Jefferson Street began placing backorders in the spring, owner Keith Kimbrough said. But the shop continued to be flooded with hopeful customers, who were starting to contact every bicycle shop they could find.
“We saw a lot more new faces than normal, and we got a lot of phone calls,” Kimbrough said. “And not just from Napa, but the whole Bay Area.”
Myers said that fielding phone calls became a full-time job. The Napa Valley Bike Shop hired extra staff to help handle all the sales, which tripled or quadrupled from last year, he said.
Duke Tuchman, owner of Napa River Velo, said most shops began running out of bikes by late spring, and new shipments didn’t come in till late summer and early fall. During all of the peak summer months, Tuchman explained, most shops had little to no inventory.
“The demand hit at the worst time possible for the bike industry,” Tuchman said.
In the beginning, bicycle shops took pre-orders to help customers secure bikes. But as manufacturers struggled to keep pace and wait times became more questionable, many shops abandoned the pre-order system.
Customers would call asking where their bikes are, and most shops couldn’t provide a clear answer. Manufacturers “stopped giving ETAs,” Myers said.
Production problems in Asia have been blamed for the lack of inventory, but Kimbrough pointed out that demand is also up nearly ten-fold.
Every stop along the supply chain is facing issues and is working to catch up, he said.
“The inventory challenges are very real,” Kimbrough said.
Bike manufacturers are also in a tricky position. They’re wary of ramping up production too much, because they don’t know how long the demand will continue, Tuchman said. Manufacturers don’t want to end up with a ton of unsold bikes, he said.
“You can’t triple production just because you want to,” Tuchman said.
Myers said that a big mountain bike brand announced the release of their new model in early October, but every one of those new bikes were already sold — before they hit the stores.
At The Hub, recreational/beginner bikes or sport-level bikes have been the most popular. The price range for these entry-level bikes is typically $450-$700.
“We just got 20 of those models a week ago, and they lasted about five days,” Kimbrough said.
Pre-ordered bicycles, including popular brands like Santa Cruz and Kona, still have months-long wait times, Kimbrough said. Santa Cruz bikes have been ordered through the next model year.
Not being able to help every customer is something each shop has struggled with.
“In 2020, we’ve definitely seen the most amount of bike sales than ever before,” Myers said. “But we’ve also turned down more sales than ever.”
A particular type of bike that’s gained traction this year are electric bikes.
“I’ve sold an e-bike every day for the last 10 days,” Tuchman, of Napa River Velo, said.
At the Napa Valley Bike Shop, Myers said they were able to put hundreds of people on e-bikes this year. The shop was fortunate to stock an entire warehouse with e-bikes.
“I wish we had done the same with standard pedal bikes,” Myers said.
All bicycle shop owners agreed that it’s been great to see so many new customers fall in love with bicycling.
“Everybody’s figuring out what we already knew: bikes are awesome,” Kimbrough said.
The uptick in ridership is immediately noticeable on local trails, he said, such as the Vine Trail and Skyline Park.
“Most of us here (at The Hub) ride bikes as our primary transportation,” Kimbrough said. “We’ve seen usership go way, way, way up.”
Shop owners believe that gym closures were one of the driving forces for increased bicycle sales.
“People need to get that exercise in for their health and sanity,” Kimbrough said.
Bicycling is a great way to unwind, Myers said. Riders can let go of their worries and just focus on the road in front of them, he said.
“Cycling is a really simple pleasure,” Kimbrough said.
Now that word’s spread that bikes are hard to come by, shop owners say the calls have started to slow down.
For those still looking or waiting for their pre-ordered bikes to arrive, Kimbrough said he hopes customers will be patient with their local bicycle shops.
“Everyone in the bike industry is working as hard as we can,” Kimbrough said. “We’re working hard to get that bike for you.”
Kimbrough also hopes that infrastructure and policies related to cycling catch up to meet the demand. He asks that all cyclists support local organizations like the Skyline Cycling Association to help maintain trails and keep cyclists safe.
“Our hope is that it’s an actual lifestyle change for people—that they take up cycling and stick with it,” Kimbrough said. “It’s one of the only positive outcomes for all of this.”
WATCH NOW: MOST DOG-FRIENDLY NATIONAL PARKS
PHOTOS: THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.
Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…
Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.
Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…
Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?
Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…
Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…
Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
Register readers are sharing their recommendations for holiday light displays worth checking out in Napa Valley.
COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.