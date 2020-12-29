Bikes boom

“I wish we had done the same with standard pedal bikes,” Myers said.

All bicycle shop owners agreed that it’s been great to see so many new customers fall in love with bicycling.

“Everybody’s figuring out what we already knew: bikes are awesome,” Kimbrough said.

The uptick in ridership is immediately noticeable on local trails, he said, such as the Vine Trail and Skyline Park.

“Most of us here (at The Hub) ride bikes as our primary transportation,” Kimbrough said. “We’ve seen usership go way, way, way up.”

Shop owners believe that gym closures were one of the driving forces for increased bicycle sales.

“People need to get that exercise in for their health and sanity,” Kimbrough said.

Bicycling is a great way to unwind, Myers said. Riders can let go of their worries and just focus on the road in front of them, he said.

“Cycling is a really simple pleasure,” Kimbrough said.

Now that word’s spread that bikes are hard to come by, shop owners say the calls have started to slow down.