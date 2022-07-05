Bistro Don Giovanni to open new restaurant in downtown Napa at former Ca' Momi space

Giovanni Scala and Aaron Diaz of Bistro Don Giovanni plan to open a second restaurant in the former Ca’ Momi space at 1141 First St. in downtown Napa later this summer.

General manager Diaz confirmed that they had signed the lease for the First Street building.

The new restaurant will not be another Bistro Don Giovanni, he said.

“(It’s) still a lot of work in process,” Diaz said. “Yes, it’s going to be Italian, but a little more influence from where Gio is from,” he said of Scala, a native of Naples.

Diaz also said they have renewed their lease for the existing restaurant on Highway 29.

“The lease is all done and BDG will continue serving our locals, friends and family from all over, in the same location as it has been for the last 30 years,” he said.

Bistro Don Giovanni was opened in 1993 by Giovanni Scala and his late wife and renowned chef Donna Scala, a native Chicagoan who died in 2014.

At a time when Napa itself was usually bypassed by tourists, the restaurant had a key location on Highway 29 just north of Napa. It became an enduringly popular destination for both visitors and locals because of its excellent food and attentive service. Many locals occupy fixed tables weekly and have for years.

Ca’ Momi Osteria closes permanently The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.

The name included the French word “bistro” because the Scalas thought it would appeal to patrons when they started the restaurant. The menu, however, is heavily Italian, and even serves some of Giovanni Scala's family recipes like Mama Concetta’s meatballs.

As Napa itself became a major attraction for visitors, Scala considered opening downtown, and the availability of a prime location on First Street finally gives him the opportunity.

The founders of Ca’ Momi, Stefano Migotto, Valentina Guolo-Migotto and Dario De Conti, are natives of the Veneto region in northeast Italy who first opened a wine company (which continues) in 2006, then opened Ca’ Momi Enoteca as a pizzeria within the Oxbow Public Market in 2010.

They moved to the self-contained Ca’ Momi Osteria in downtown Napa in 2015 but were heavily impacted by COVID-19. They announced via Facebook on Jan. 16 that they had closed the restaurant permanently.

“We gave it our best for as long as we could," they said. "We weathered economic downturns, earthquakes, fires, unreal labor shortages and a pandemic … until we had to decide our health, and what’s left of our mental sanity, need to matter, too.”

The lead chef, Guolo-Migotto, was known for her “obsessively authentic” food. Ca' Momi's Neapolitan-style pizza were only sold whole, not sliced, and the restaurant would not provide Parmesan cheese or red pepper flakes for the pies.

In contrast, Bistro Don Giovanni routinely offers those who order pizzas a small serving of Parmesan and pepper flakes on the side.