Bistro Don Giovanni to open new restaurant in downtown Napa at former Ca' Momi space

Giovanni Scala and Aaron Diaz of Bistro Don Giovanni plan to open a second restaurant in the former Ca’ Momi space at 1141 First St. in downtown Napa later this summer.
General manager Diaz confirmed that they had signed the lease for the First Street building.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The new restaurant will not be another Bistro Don Giovanni, he said.
“(It’s) still a lot of work in process,” Diaz said. “Yes, it’s going to be Italian, but a little more influence from where Gio is from,” he said of Scala, a native of Naples.
Diaz also said they have renewed their lease for the existing restaurant on Highway 29.
“The lease is all done and BDG will continue serving our locals, friends and family from all over, in the same location as it has been for the last 30 years,” he said.
Bistro Don Giovanni was opened in 1993 by Giovanni Scala and his late wife and renowned chef Donna Scala, a native Chicagoan who died in 2014.
People are also reading…
At a time when Napa itself was usually bypassed by tourists, the restaurant had a key location on Highway 29 just north of Napa. It became an enduringly popular destination for both visitors and locals because of its excellent food and attentive service. Many locals occupy fixed tables weekly and have for years.
The owners of Ca’ Momi Osteria have announced via Facebook that they have permanently closed their restaurant in downtown Napa.
The name included the French word “bistro” because the Scalas thought it would appeal to patrons when they started the restaurant. The menu, however, is heavily Italian, and even serves some of Giovanni Scala's family recipes like Mama Concetta’s meatballs.
As Napa itself became a major attraction for visitors, Scala considered opening downtown, and the availability of a prime location on First Street finally gives him the opportunity.
The founders of Ca’ Momi, Stefano Migotto, Valentina Guolo-Migotto and Dario De Conti, are natives of the Veneto region in northeast Italy who first opened a wine company (which continues) in 2006, then opened Ca’ Momi Enoteca as a pizzeria within the Oxbow Public Market in 2010.
They moved to the self-contained Ca’ Momi Osteria in downtown Napa in 2015 but were heavily impacted by COVID-19. They announced via Facebook on Jan. 16 that they had closed the restaurant permanently.
“We gave it our best for as long as we could," they said. "We weathered economic downturns, earthquakes, fires, unreal labor shortages and a pandemic … until we had to decide our health, and what’s left of our mental sanity, need to matter, too.”
The lead chef, Guolo-Migotto, was known for her “obsessively authentic” food. Ca' Momi's Neapolitan-style pizza were only sold whole, not sliced, and the restaurant would not provide Parmesan cheese or red pepper flakes for the pies.
In contrast, Bistro Don Giovanni routinely offers those who order pizzas a small serving of Parmesan and pepper flakes on the side.
Photos: Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade 1
Napa's 4th of July Parade 2
Napa's 4th of July Parade 3
Napa's 4th of July Parade 4
Napa's 4th of July Parade 5
Napa's 4th of July Parade 6
Napa's 4th of July Parade 7
Napa's 4th of July Parade 8
Napa's 4th of July Parade 9
Napa's 4th of July Parade 11
Napa's 4th of July Parade 12
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Napa's 4th of July Parade
Biz Buzz: Napa Valley business news roundup
Catch up on the latest business Napa County business news.
Have you started a new business? Celebrating a business anniversary? Do you have some other kind of business news? The Napa Valley Register publishes business news items in our Biz Buzz feature in the Business section.
To submit your own Biz Buzz item, click here.
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union announced its board of directors.
Napa biz buzz: Brick & Mantel Home will relocate to Bel Aire Plaza.
Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley hosts first market and health fair, next is July 6.
Napa biz buzz: The Doctors Company names Dr. Megan Mahoney to its board of governors.
Napa biz buzz: Naysayer Coffee Roasters is now open at Napa's Food City center.
Napa biz buzz: Meritage Resort & Spa to get $25 million upgrade.
Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley will host a weekly "summer market and health fair" starting June 1.
Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces new tenants including Mason Verbena and VonSaal ADJUNKT.
Biagi Bros. promoted Andrea Biagi to president and Nick Biagi to vice president of the Napa-based business.
Napa biz buzz: Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley named Morgan Cahill-Marsland to its management team.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that Rachael Poer has been appointed chief philanthropy officer for the hospital and chief executive officer of Queen of the Valley Foundation.
Napa biz buzz: John Cordeiro from Vintage Wealth Advisors named new member of the LPL Ambassador Council.
Debbie Cossi, the retired St. Helena childcare provider known as “Miss Debbie,” has launched a parent coaching business, Cossi Family Coaching.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Recognize any names? Yountville Chamber announces its Business & Community Awards.
Napa biz buzz: The Land Trust of Napa County board announced new board members. Recognize any names?
Napa biz buzz: Napa's Lululemon store will expand and other First Street tenants are also on the move.
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union has hired Kate Harkin as community programs manager.
Napa biz buzz: OLE Health announced a new COO, CFO, north Napa medical director and dental director.
Napa biz buzz: Caryn Hreha has joined Coombs & Dunlap, LLP as an associate.
Napa biz buzz: Agi Smith of Engel & Völkers was named the top agent of Northern California.
Napa biz buzz: Napa County Landmarks has a new office location in downtown Napa.
Napa biz buzz: Classic Automotive of Napa has closed after 36 years in business.
Napa biz buzz: Tom Commander, Tim McNamara join Carson Wealth’s Napa office.
Napa biz buzz: Maxville Winery taps JH Wine Consulting for leadership role.
Napa biz buzz: Ace & Vine to host one-year anniversary celebration April 12.
Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns customer loyalty award.
Napa biz buzz: Mark Linder has joined the Agrology advisory board.
Napa biz buzz: Need a ride? Dinner Drivers announced it has launched in Napa.
Napa biz buzz: Gatto Rivera Branding launches in downtown Napa, Rivera joins the team.
Biz buzz: St. Helena's Wheeler Farms introduces new hospitality leadership team.
Napa biz buzz: Napa Valley Wealth Management has a new owner, and name.
Napa biz buzz: Providence Queen of The Valley Medical Center achieves patient safety excellence award
Napa biz buzz: Queen of The Valley Medical Center earned a new patient safety excellence award.
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena was named one of 'America’s Best Hospitals'
Napa biz buzz: Michele and Leslie Manzone have joined Engel & Völkers as real estate advisors.
Napa biz buzz: Beau Wine tours named Christina Zanone assistant general manager.
Napa biz buzz: Tom Huynh has joined the Napa Harvest Group at Morgan Stanley.
Napa biz buzz: Napa’s AUL Corp. surpasses $1 billion in claims paid.
Napa biz buzz: Who's on the list? Yountville chamber announces business and community awards winners.
Napa biz buzz: Napa's Lixit building is for sale for $12.9 million
Napa biz buzz: Acre Wines appoints Kent FitzGerald as consulting GM and national sales manager
Napa biz buzz: Mike Fisher has been named to Land Trust Board of Trustees.
Napa biz buzz: A Huckleberry's restaurant will open in the former Denny's location on Soscol/Imola avenues.
Napa biz buzz: Pam Novak has been named senior marketing director at C. Mondavi & Family.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Downtown Napa Association elects new members and officers.
Napa biz buzz: Phillip Murphy named winery operations manager at Napa Valley College.
Napa biz buzz: Phillip Murphy has been named winery operations manager at Napa Valley College.
Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley medical center was named to a clinical excellence list.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena pledges new employee well-being efforts.
Napa biz buzz: Eric Perez dental practice relocates with SBA funding.
Napa biz buzz: Vintner Doug Shafer will join the Napa Valley College Viticulture, Winery and Technology Foundation board of directors.
Napa biz buzz: Denny's closes, IHOP reopens in Napa.
Biz buzz: Law office Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP welcomes Laura Srebro to the firm's partnership.
Biz buzz: Napa's Turner Moving & Storage received a 2022 Best of Napa Award.
Biz buzz: Napa's Turner Moving & Storage received a 2022 Best of Napa Award.
Biz buzz: Napan Chris Wunderlich has been named district manager for Corcoran Global Living Napa County.
Biz buzz: Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass welcomes Michael Maher to the law firm partnership.
Biz buzz: Napa's If Given A Chance named Peg Maddocks as its new executive director.
Biz buzz: Community Resources for Children of Napa welcomes Dr. Victoria Morgese and Rashelle Carreon to its board of directors.
Biz buzz: Caren Campbell MD Dermatology opens office in Napa.
Biz buzz: The Meadows of Napa Valley has named Mark S. Singer, M.D., as the community’s new medical director.
Biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena has launched the GetWell inpatient experience app.
Biz buzz: The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has named Shawn Casey-White as executive director.
Biz buzz: Win a dream wedding! Napa's Meritage Resort & Vista Collina will host another dream wedding giveaway in 2022, this time to honor educators from across the country.
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union (RCU) promoted Lonica Furniss to marketing manager.
Biz buzz: Maison Verte, a zero-waste shop, has opened in St. Helena.
Biz buzz: The Meadows of Napa Valley opened its dog park with a pet food drive for Napa Humane.
Biz buzz: Julia Allen of FOLIA Design won three American Graphic Design Awards.
Biz buzz: robotic-assisted hip surgery is now available at Queen of the Valley in Napa.
Biz buzz: Governor Gavin Newsom named Mark Bontrager of Napa to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.
Biz buzz: Community First Credit Union (with a Napa location) now offers a bilingual banking "bot."
Biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade. It's also now partnering with PT Solutions.
Biz buzz: Vinventions announced that Justin Sternberg has become the president of Vinventions USA.
Biz buzz: Mary Maher has been named director of company culture and strategic development at Silverado Farming Company.
Biz buzz: The Silverado Pines home park, located at 150 Silverado Trail in Napa, was sold on Aug. 31 for $18.7 million.
Biz buzz: Chris Padowan has joined the Malloy Imrie and Vasconi Napa office as an insurance broker.
Biz buzz: Napa attorney Martin Kassman has become a certified specialist in appellate law.
Biz buzz: Stonehouse Capital has acquired Rutherford's Rancho Caymus Inn.
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union welcomes Tina Morse as its new market data analytics manager.
Biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center named to honor roll for maternity care.
Biz buzz: Dr. Maya Weir has started a Napa therapy practice.
Biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union named Jenniffer Collins regional vice president of branch experience for Napa.
Biz buzz: Napa's Craiker Architects & Planners won a design award for work done on a Jefferson Street home.