A-1 Guaranteed announced that it has earned the home service industry’s Angie’s List Super Service Award. This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2019, said a news release.
“We are excited to win this award again," said co-owner Krissy Hiteshew.
A-1 Guaranteed has been listed on Angie’s List since 2006. This is the fifth year it has received this honor. The business is located at 1768 Broadway in Vallejo.
Info: 707-645-0734