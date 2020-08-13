Biz buzz: ABC announces on-sale liquor licenses for Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced authorization for the issuance of five new on-sale general licenses for bona fide public eating places in Napa County. Any premises to qualify for a license under this statute shall have a seating capacity for 25 or more diners.

From Sept. 14-25 the department’s Santa Rosa district office will accept applications for the new original on-sale general licenses at 50 D Street, Room 130, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.

Only one priority application will be accepted from any one applicant. A fee of $15,835 is to be paid when filing a priority application for a new original on-sale general license.

If the number of applicants is equal to or less than the number of licenses available, all applicants will be notified that they have 90 days to complete a formal application for their specific premises.

If the department receives more applications than there are licenses available, a virtual drawing will be held.

