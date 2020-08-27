Biz buzz: Accendo Cellars names Tuttle as national sales director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Accendo Cellars, the wine brand the Araujo family founded in 2013, has named Lisa Tuttle, DipWSET, to be its new national sales director, said a news release.

The position supports the wholesale distribution of Accendo’s Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc wines.

Tuttle is responsible for overseeing Accendo Cellars’ wholesale domestic and international distribution partners and relationships. Tuttle joins other members of the Accendo team, including longtime winemakers Nigel Kinsman and Françoise Peschon and Director of Private Clients Mikael Tigrett.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Lisa to our organization,” said Bart Araujo, co-founder and proprietor of Accendo Cellars.

Tuttle joins Accendo Cellars with more than 30 years of experience as a top performer in fine wine sales and marketing, said the release. Most recently, Tuttle served as the director of wines for Stoli Group USA.

In addition to her work experience, Tuttle has received the The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Diploma Level 4 and the WSET Educator Certificate. During her tenure at Stoli Group USA, she was also a WSET Approved Program Provider.