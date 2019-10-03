Julie Burns, LCSW, has been named senior director of behavioral health services overseeing all operations related to behavioral health and victim centered services at for Aldea Children and Family Services.
Burns is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who most recently worked for Yolo County Probation where she was a program manager.
She brings more than 10 years of experience in organization administration, program analysis and development, facility operations, workforce development, crisis management and decision making, behavioral health and substance use assessment and treatment in correctional healthcare, community organization, residential facility and law enforcement environments.
Laurette Lipman, MA, LPC has been named program director of Aldea’s SUDS (Substance Use Disorder Services) program formerly known as the Wolfe Center.
This is a new position that Lipman will head up prevention services offered in Napa Valley Unified School District, treatment services for Napa County Probation and for any teen in Napa County struggling with substance use.
Lipman has 20 years of clinical experience and most recently managed a women’s residential substance use disorder treatment program in San Mateo County. She is from Michigan where she supervised a wraparound program at a non-profit agency.
Info: aldeainc.org, 707-224-8266