Biz buzz: Adventist Health acquires Blue Zones business

Adventist Health has acquired Blue Zones, a company that works to improve the health of cities and communities.

 “Adventist Health’s work with Blue Zones represents the future of healthcare and is a major component of our plan to redefine the role of health organizations across America and strengthens our commitment to inspiring health, wholeness and hope," said Adventist Health CEO Scott Reiner. 

The organization’s work in over 50 communities across America has been credited with double-digit drops in obesity, smoking and Body Mass Index, achieving millions of dollars of savings in healthcare costs, said a news release. 

