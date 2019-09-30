Adventist Health has expanded its network of providers to Napa and opened a new health clinic. It is located at 1100 Trancas St. Suite 250 in Napa and is now welcoming new patients.
"This new clinic provides the community with even more access to high quality care right here in their backyard. And because this group of providers is part of an even larger network, residents can access any of the 57 providers who see patients in 18 clinics throughout Napa Valley, including St. Helena, Calistoga and now Napa," said a news release.
“We take great pride in providing high-quality care and service. Expanding into Napa helps us to extend our mission of inspiring health, wholeness and hope for every patient we serve, one patient at a time,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.
The providers at the new clinic include:
- Family Medicine: Cheryl Chong, DO
- Cardiology: Mark Gardner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology: John Kirk, MD, Lovera Wolf Miller, MD, Sharon Phillips, NP, Sue Turner, NP, CNM, Candace Westgate, DO
Later this year, the clinic will expand to also include more specialized services, including general surgery and oncology.
To schedule an appointment, call 707-253-1135 or visit AdventistHealthStHelena.org/NapaClinic or 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250.