Adventist Health hosted a ribbon cutting at its new Women's Imaging Center in St. Helena. Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

Adventist Health St. Helena & St. Helena Hospital Foundation joined community leaders, including Geoff Ellsworth, mayor of St. Helena, and Chris Canning, mayor of Calistoga, for a ribbon cutting on Nov. 21 to celebrate the Adventist Health’s Women’s Imaging Center set to open in December.

Adventist Health’s new Women’s Imaging Center in St. Helena will expand its services to offer state-of-the-art advancements in women’s health all in one convenient location, said a news release.

Services at the Women’s Imaging Center will include 3D mammography, 2D mammography, biopsy, ultrasound, bone density screening, hereditary cancer syndrome testing, breast health education and support from a breast nurse navigator.

The center is located at Inglewood Village, 821 South St. Helena Highway in St. Helena. 

Info: AdventistHealth.org

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

