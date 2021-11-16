 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena earns ‘A’ grade, partners with PT Solutions

Adventist Health St. Helena received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Adventist Health St. Helena’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“We achieved this recognition by providing the best possible care to our patients while ensuring they are cared for in a safe and compassionate environment,” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president. 

In other hospital news, Adventist Health St. Helena has partnered with PT Solutions, a national provider of therapy services, to manage PT/OT and Speech therapy services across inpatient and outpatient settings. Therapy services will remain an Adventist Health St. Helena service line operated by PT Solutions.

“We’re combining forces in a way that aligns with our medical center and our community physicians while providing care for people who need healing from physical therapy,” said Herber. 

Info: adventisthealth.org/st-helena/

