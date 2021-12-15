 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena launches GetWell app

 Courtesy Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena has launched the GetWell inpatient experience app. 

"This patient-centered platform engages and empowers patients to take an active role in their health journey," said a news release. "It provides clinicians with easy-to-use tools to advance the patient experience, engage the patient through their stay, and create a patient experience that leads to improved outcomes." 

"The GetWell app aids staff and enhances the patient experience by providing personalized patient education, facilitating non-clinical requests, accelerating patient self-services (including choosing movies or finding visitor hours), providing additional medication education, a healthcare checklist for the patient, reminder messages, and the ability to provide feedback about their experience."

Info: AdvenistHealthStHelena.org

