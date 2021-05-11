 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center earns accreditation

Adventist Health St. Helena

The Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena announced  it has been granted Cancer Program Accreditation by the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, the Cancer Center met 100% of the 24 CoC quality care standards, demonstrating a level of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

“I’m proud of our cancer center team for their rigorous preparation for this accreditation, but even more so for the compassionate, high-quality care they provide every day,” said Dr. Steven Herber, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. 

The Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health St. Helena was established in 2009. In addition, the Center’s affiliation with the University of California San Francisco provides access to advanced clinical trials. Medical offices in Napa and Hidden Valley Lake ensure that patients from throughout the area have convenient access to care.

Info: MartinONeilCancerCenter.org

