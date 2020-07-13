Biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena opens vascular lab

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena has opened a new vascular lab with two dedicated procedure rooms to expand its capability to diagnose and treat peripheral vascular, vein and arterial diseases, said a news release.

The medical center has installed the latest non-invasive vascular imaging technology in the lab to bring state-of-the-art care to the Napa Valley, said the release.

“This is one more step toward providing a comprehensive approach to heart and vascular care,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.

“With the addition of the vascular lab, we are able to expand our vascular capabilities, including diagnosis for arterial and venous conditions and comprehensive vein care,” said John Laird, MD, interventional cardiologist and vascular specialist at the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute

In addition to the vascular lab, Adventist Health St. Helena is undergoing construction on its new cardiovascular suite, including hybrid operating room.

