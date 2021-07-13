Biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena receives advanced total hip and knee replacement re-certification

The Joint Commission, “the nation’s oldest and largest standard-setting and accrediting body in healthcare,” has awarded Adventist Health St. Helena the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement, said a news release.
The Gold Seal is awarded for demonstrating continuous compliance with Joint Commission performance standards. It is recognition of Adventist Health St. Helena’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, said the release.
To receive re-certification, the orthopedic program at Adventist Health St. Helena underwent a rigorous onsite evaluation.
The Joint Commission surveyor conducted a thorough review. When providing their findings to hospital leadership, the surveyor stated, “Your program is one of the top 10 in the nation and your patients love you all. Not just for the medical care you provide but for the genuine care from everyone.”
“This Advanced Certification means we have set the standard for the best orthopedic practices,” said John Diana, MD, orthopedic surgeon with the Coon Joint Replacement Institute.
“I’m proud of our orthopedic team for their preparation for this certification, but even more so for the compassionate, high-quality care they provide every day,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.
The advanced certification was in part made possible by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation's efforts and its generous donors, said the release.
Info: AdventistHealthJointCare.org/Seminars, 866-734-3807
