Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Schirling to cancer care team
Adventist Health St. Helena announced that the organization has added a breast nurse navigator to its cancer care team.
Laurie Schirling, RN, OCN, CN-BC, is a board-certified breast nurse navigator and oncology certified nurse “with a long career or serving women and families facing breast cancer,” said a news release.
“My passion is helping those with breast cancer through the transformative process from fear, to fighter, to empowered advocate,” Schirling said.
Schirling began her nursing career nearly three decades ago working in an oncology setting at Duke University Medical Center.
After working across the country as a nursing unit director, oncology outpatient nurse, hospice nurse and house supervisor, she became a breast nurse navigator at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s Commission on Cancer-accredited cancer center in Reno, Nevada.
She then moved to the Central Valley, where she served patients as director of breast care centers, sleep labs and lung care centers for Adventist Health.
“My role is to break down barriers to the continuum of care,” Schirling said. “I educate patients about their individual cancer journey, to empower them as advocates for their care and support them and their families through survivorship.”
As a breast nurse navigator, Schirling works to streamline patient care, facilitates cancer peer groups and connects with the community to encourage preventive care, said the release.
Schirling serves as a support for patients who have abnormal breast imaging studies and participates in the AHEAD Program screening patients with increased hereditary cancer risk.
After spending a number of years serving patients in Adventist Health’s Central Valley Network, Schirling said she was ready for a change. She said she was drawn to the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center “because of its focus on holistic care and teamwork.”
Schirling serves patients receiving care at Adventist Health St. Helena’s Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at 10 Woodland Road in St. Helena.
Info: 707-967-7585