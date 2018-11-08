The Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute at Adventist Health St. Helena recently performed the institute’s first implant of the WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure device on a patient with atrial fibrillation.
Adventist Health St. Helena is one of the few medical centers in the North Bay to offer the WATCHMAN device as an alternative to the lifelong use of oral anticoagulant medications, said a news release.
An estimated 5 million Americans are affected by atrial fibrillation —an irregular heartbeat that feels like a quivering heart.
Info: 707-963-6322, adventistheart.org