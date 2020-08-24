Biz buzz: Adventist Heatlh St. Helena announces new patient care executive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena has named Deborah Mensch, RN, BSN, MHSA, NE-BC, CPXP, to serve as the patient care executive.

In this role, Mensch will lead acute care hospital operations, develop and mentor nurses and support strategy development to improve experience, safety and quality of care for patients, said a news release.

Mensch, who has more than 30 years of acute-care leadership experience, comes to St. Helena from Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville.

“Deb’s extensive success with creating shared governance councils and developing clinical ladder opportunities makes her an ideal fit as we focus on our 2030 strategies in those areas and others,” said Steven Herber, MD.

After earning her RN from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Mensch went on to earn her bachelor’s in nursing from Penn College in Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude; and her master’s in health services administration/managed care from Marywood University in Pennsylvania. She is also certified as a nurse executive and a patient experience professional.