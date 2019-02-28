Jeanine Keller has joined Aegis of Napa as the health services director. Keller is a registered nurse and previously worked for Aegis for the first 12 years after it opened, before leaving to join Adventist Health.
Eadgitha Waken joined Aegis of Napa as the care director. Waken is a licensed vocational nurse by training.
Gilbert Lutes has joined Aegis of Napa as the associate care director. Lutes graduated in health care administration from Pacific Union College.
Tara McDonald Smith has joined Aegis of Napa as the marketing director. She previously worked at Aegis of Corte Madera and the British consulate.
Kealeigh Rogerson was recently promoted to life enrichment director at Aegis of Napa. Rogerson has a degree in zoology from San Francisco State University.