Affinity Creative Group and Sterling Creativeworks brand-design services agencies have merged.
The group, based in Mare Island, works primarily with Napa Valley wineries.
“Recognizing our mutual commitment to our clients, our teams and our craft, we are proud to combine forces with Sterling Creativeworks and announce the appointment of Cynthia Sterling as creative director for Affinity’s brand design team,” said John Swain, president and principal of Affinity Creative Group.
Info affinitycreative.com