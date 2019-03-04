Try 3 months for $3
Affinity Creative Group and Sterling Creativeworks brand-design services agencies have merged

Affinity Creative Group and Sterling Creativeworks brand-design services agencies have merged.

 Submitted photo

Affinity Creative Group and Sterling Creativeworks brand-design services agencies have merged. 

The group, based in Mare Island, works primarily with Napa Valley wineries.

“Recognizing our mutual commitment to our clients, our teams and our craft, we are proud to combine forces with Sterling Creativeworks and announce the appointment of Cynthia Sterling as creative director for Affinity’s brand design team,” said John Swain, president and principal of Affinity Creative Group. 

Info affinitycreative.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0