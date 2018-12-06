Aldea Children & Family Services announced its new chief executive officer, Kerry Ahearn, MSW.
Ahearn "is a highly experienced, successful and well-regarded leader who has an extensive track record of success in senior management of social services and behavioral health operations, as well as in health and human services departments of governmental agencies," said a news release.
She recently spent five years as the regional director for Northern California for Victor Community Support Services/Victor Treatment Centers.
“We are grateful to have someone as experienced and community-focused to lead our organization,” said Aldea Board President Sandy Re Sims.