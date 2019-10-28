{{featured_button_text}}

Sara Aikman, director of client relations and operations at Napa Valley Wealth Management (NVWM), is celebrating her 10-year anniversary with the firm.

“Her deep commitment to exceptional client service has greatly enhanced and strengthened our core values around client relationships," said President Kelly Crane.

The NVWM team is celebrating several milestone anniversaries this year.

In February, President and Chief Investment Officer Kelly Crane,  CFP, CLU, CFA, MBA, marked his 35th year as a financial adviser and wealth manager. In June, Vice President Earl Knecht, CFP celebrated 20 years both with the firm and as a financial adviser.

Info: napavalleywealthmanagement.com

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.