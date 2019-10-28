Sara Aikman, director of client relations and operations at Napa Valley Wealth Management (NVWM), is celebrating her 10-year anniversary with the firm.
“Her deep commitment to exceptional client service has greatly enhanced and strengthened our core values around client relationships," said President Kelly Crane.
The NVWM team is celebrating several milestone anniversaries this year.
In February, President and Chief Investment Officer Kelly Crane, CFP, CLU, CFA, MBA, marked his 35th year as a financial adviser and wealth manager. In June, Vice President Earl Knecht, CFP celebrated 20 years both with the firm and as a financial adviser.