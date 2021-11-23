 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Allen of FOLIA Design wins three American Graphic Design Awards

Founded in 2002 by Julia Allen, FOLIA Design, Inc., a full-service creative studio has won three awards from the American Graphic Design Awards.

These awards have been granted to:

Goldridge Organic Farms: new Website Design and Launch, in partnership with Camaleo Web Intelligence.

Napice Mulled Wines: new branding and label design.

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center: 2021 Generous Heart Invitation.

Info: foliadesign.com, 707-259-0390

