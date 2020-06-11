Biz buzz: Amazon, Facebook civil rights resolutions get strong support from Harrington Investments, Inc. shareholders

Biz buzz: Amazon, Facebook civil rights resolutions get strong support from Harrington Investments, Inc. shareholders

{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

Two Harrington Investments, Inc. (HII) shareholder proposals raising concerns with technology giants about civil rights gained critical support from shareholders.

At Facebook, a proposal challenging the company’s role in exempting political advertisements and posts from fact-checking and moderation won 41.8% of shareholder support, excluding management.

At Amazon, a proposal raising concerns about the civil and human rights risks of Rekognition, the company’s facial recognition technology, won more than 40%.

In presenting at Facebook, HII’s Susan Perez said: “social media companies are being pushed to conform to laws that govern media companies, which ban airing false or misleading information, content that incites imminent lawless action and violent programming and require identifying the sponsor of political ads . . . This policy gives politicians free reign to libel and slander others, undermine our elections, push conspiracy theories and promote xenophobic propaganda while the company profits.”

The proposal at Amazon asks for a study regarding the extent to which the technology violates privacy or civil rights, and disproportionately impacts people of color, immigrants and activists.

Harrington Investments, Inc. is located at 1001 Second St., Suite 325 in Napa.

Info: 707-252-6166

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News