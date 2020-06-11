Biz buzz: Amazon, Facebook civil rights resolutions get strong support from Harrington Investments, Inc. shareholders

Two Harrington Investments, Inc. (HII) shareholder proposals raising concerns with technology giants about civil rights gained critical support from shareholders.
At Facebook, a proposal challenging the company’s role in exempting political advertisements and posts from fact-checking and moderation won 41.8% of shareholder support, excluding management.
At Amazon, a proposal raising concerns about the civil and human rights risks of Rekognition, the company’s facial recognition technology, won more than 40%.
In presenting at Facebook, HII’s Susan Perez said: “social media companies are being pushed to conform to laws that govern media companies, which ban airing false or misleading information, content that incites imminent lawless action and violent programming and require identifying the sponsor of political ads . . . This policy gives politicians free reign to libel and slander others, undermine our elections, push conspiracy theories and promote xenophobic propaganda while the company profits.”
The proposal at Amazon asks for a study regarding the extent to which the technology violates privacy or civil rights, and disproportionately impacts people of color, immigrants and activists.
Harrington Investments, Inc. is located at 1001 Second St., Suite 325 in Napa.
Info: 707-252-6166
