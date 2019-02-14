Mandy Le, president/CEO of the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce, was named the recipient of the Russell J. “Rusty” Hammer Memorial Scholarship Award at the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE) annual conference in Anaheim.
The award is given annually to recognize excellence and professionalism in the Chamber management and is given to a rising star and potential future leader in the Chamber industry, said a news release.
WACE is an association of chamber executives and staff professionals with members in 18 Western states and Canada designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives.