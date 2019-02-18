The former Wallaby Yogurt Co. plant in American Canyon, most recently owned by Danone, will close at the end of March.
Food and beverage manufacturers can purchase state-of-the-art processing equipment and systems March 6, said a news release.
The former Wallaby Yogurt Co. plant in American Canyon, was purchased by WhiteWave Foods in 2011. Danone then purchased WhiteWave Foods in 2016.
Food and beverage industry specialists Harry Davis and Company will hold a live, sit-down, theater-style auction for all of the plant assets at 9 a.m. on March 6 in American Canyon.
“This is an extremely modern and state-of-the-art facility with 50 stainless steel tanks, six packaging lines, modular refrigeration warehouses, a full complement of plant utilities, laboratory and offices” said Leonard Davis, president, Harry Davis and Company.
“Danone has upgraded the facility with millions of dollars as recently as 2018 on new equipment, including stainless steel tanks, new laboratory equipment and beverage processing and packaging,” Davis said. “This is as clean and modern of a facility that you will find in the industry.”
“There are large modular refrigeration structures within the building that are movable and can be relocated — those will also be offered at the auction,” Davis said.
Live onsite and online bidding at Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The equipment located at 110 Mezzetta Court, suite B, in American Canyon.
Info: HarryDavis.com.