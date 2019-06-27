Burt Polson of ACRES Real Estate Services, Inc. was the listing broker for the sale of an almost two-acre parcel of land that will become the future home of a Home2Suites hotel.
The parcel, located on the east side of Highway 29 between the Palby’s Junction building and the Fairfield Suites Hotel in American Canyon, has been the longtime home of a strawberry patch. The official address is 91 Antonina Ave.
The property owner was Pierre Freskan. Karim Sayani bought the land on June 20 for $1.92 million.
The selling broker was Tom Casazza of KW Commercial. The project manager will be Mark Stumm of Noble Hospitality, Inc.
