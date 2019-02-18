Queen of the Valley Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Bronze Quality Achievement Award.
The hospital received the award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, said a news release.
“We are proud to be nationally-recognized for the exceptional care we provide to our patients," said Larry Coomes, chief executive.
Queen of the Valley earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. This includes the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments, aligned with evidence-based guidelines to speed recovery and reduce death and disability.
The hospital also was recognized on the association’s Target: Stroke honor roll.