Biz buzz: Anderson joins Redwood Credit Union as chief lending officer

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) announced Michelle Anderson has joined the team as chief lending officer. 

In her new role, Anderson will oversee four departments: business services, mortgage, consumer lending, and the financial assistance department. 

Anderson has 30 years of experience in financial services management. Prior to joining Redwood Credit Union as chief lending officer, she was senior vice president of lending at Chevron Federal Credit Union. She also formerly held leadership positions with Patelco Credit Union, Wells Fargo, Wachovia, and World Savings & Loan.

As a graduate of U.C. Berkeley, Anderson got her undergraduate degree before moving on to St. Mary’s College for her Master of Business Administration degree. She’s also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School. 

Anderson will be based out of RCU’s new Napa campus.

Info: redwoodcu.org

Michelle Anderson

