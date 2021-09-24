 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Anthropologie retail store now open in Napa

Biz buzz: Anthropologie retail store now open in Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Napa's Anthropologie is now open

Napa's first Anthropologie is now open on the first floor of the historic Gordon Building in downtown Napa at 1146 First St.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Anthropologie opened its first Napa store this past week. It's located at the First Street Napa complex in downtown Napa.Take a look here.

An Anthropologie retail store opened in Napa on Sept. 22, according to an announcement by First Street Napa. 

"A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration," said the announcement.

Founded in 1992, Anthropologie ships to over 100 countries and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Anthropologie is located on the first floor of the historic Gordon Building in downtown Napa at 1146 First St.

Info: anthropologie.com

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

  • Updated

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News