Biz buzz: Anthropologie retail store now open in Napa

An Anthropologie retail store opened in Napa on Sept. 22, according to an announcement by First Street Napa.
"A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration," said the announcement.
Founded in 1992, Anthropologie ships to over 100 countries and operates more than 200 stores around the world.
Anthropologie is located on the first floor of the historic Gordon Building in downtown Napa at 1146 First St.
Info: anthropologie.com
