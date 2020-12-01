 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: ﻿Anulo joins Meineke & Co. CPA, Inc.
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: ﻿Anulo joins Meineke & Co. CPA, Inc.

{{featured_button_text}}

Wine industry accounting professional Nathan Anulo, CPA, CGMA, is joining forces with Meineke & Co. CPA, Inc. to provide the wine industry with "specialized, customer-focused, accounting and tax experience," said a news release. 

Anulo is a Napa Valley resident with more than 17 years of accounting and tax experience, including 12 years specializing in winery and vineyards as a manager for Brotemarkle, Davis and Company.

Prior to joining Brotemarkle, Davis & Co. Anulo had five years of finance experience working in the hospitality industry.

Anulo, who is originally from Ethiopia, attended Pacific Union College, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Anulo is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Started in 2018, Meineke & Co. CPA has offices in Santa Rosa and St. Helena.

Info: meinekecpa.com

Nathan Anulo, CPA, CGMA

Anulo

 Submitted image

