Elkadi named new executive director at Ontario airport
Atif Elkadi, a Napa native, has been named deputy executive director of the Ontario International Airport.
He has a master’s degree in communication management from the USC, an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Cal Poly SLO.
Applebee’s of Napa to host Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics
on Sept. 6
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and local law enforcement at the Napa Police Department will host a Tip-A-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics of Northern California.
On Thursday, Sept. 6, local law enforcement officials will serve as “celebrity waiters” at Applebee’s from 5 to 9 p.m., and 100 percent of their tips will be donated directly to the Special Olympics.
Applebee’s of Napa is located at 195 Soscol Ave.
Raley’s launches new pharmacy mobile app
Raley’s announced a partnership with mscripts to integrate its mobile pharmacy solutions with a new Raley’s Pharmacy app, Rx Refill On-The-Go.
The new tool will support text notifications when a prescription is ready for pick up and a refill is due to be ordered, and a mobile and web app for customers to manage prescriptions for family members and themselves.
The new pharmacy app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.