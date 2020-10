Archer Hotel Napa has been awarded a top spot on the Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards: it was named the #6 Best Hotel in Northern California.

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler.

