Biz buzz: Astro’s dog school reopens

Astro’s Agility dog school has reopened for classes.
Following all county public health guidelines, all dogs at Astro's must be on leash, humans must wear masks and classes are open to only eight participants who will work from stations placed 8-feet apart. Each station contains a table, COVID-19 safety supplies, a shade umbrella and chair.
Classes are restricted to eight dogs only. Astro’s is an AKC training facility.
The business is located at 1132 El Centro Ave. in Napa.
Info: 707-704-3863, astrosagility.com
