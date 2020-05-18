Biz buzz: Astro’s dog school reopens

Biz buzz: Astro’s dog school reopens

{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Dayton

Laura Dayton, right, of Astro’s Agility Academy. 

 Register file photo

Astro’s Agility dog school has reopened for classes.

Following all county public health guidelines, all dogs at Astro's must be on leash, humans must wear masks and classes are open to only eight participants who will work from stations placed 8-feet apart. Each station contains a table, COVID-19 safety supplies, a shade umbrella and chair. 

Classes are restricted to eight dogs only. Astro’s is an AKC training facility.

The business is located at 1132 El Centro Ave. in Napa. 

Info: 707-704-3863, astrosagility.com       

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News